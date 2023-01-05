See All General Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (84)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD

Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Squillaro works at Jersey Shore Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Ocean, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Squillaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey Shore Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    234 Industrial Way W Ste A103, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 208-2055
  2. 2
    Jersey Shore Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Associates PA
    301 Bingham Ave Ste A, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 775-9077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 05, 2023
    We were sad to read that you are leaving. You have always been kind, hardworking and dedicated to your patients, leaving a positive impression. We will miss the “Italian food chats”! Your social and medical talents and skills will be missed! Wishing you all the best in the new chapters of your life.
    Nick & Noleen Linsalata — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740289875
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University
    Residency
    • Monmouth Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squillaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Squillaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Squillaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Squillaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squillaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squillaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squillaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

