Overview of Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD

Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Squillaro works at Jersey Shore Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Ocean, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.