Dr. Anthony Stock, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Stock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Singing River Gulfport.
Locations
Awakenings PA12231 Ashley Dr Ste C, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 831-9400
Awakenings, PA43 Lake Forgetful, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 261-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Stock recently and I am glad that I did. He changed my medication and now I can think clearly and I don't get as mad with little things anymore. I was always told I was just ADHD but he knew there was something more. I had to go back several times and it was a hassle but worth it to feel better. His staff treats you like family no matter how busy they are, they are always nice.
About Dr. Anthony Stock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1669579124
Education & Certifications
- University SD
- Mayo Clin
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
