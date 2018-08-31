See All Psychiatrists in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Anthony Stock, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Stock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Singing River Gulfport.

Dr. Stock works at Awakenings PA in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Hattiesburg, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Awakenings PA
    12231 Ashley Dr Ste C, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 831-9400
    Awakenings, PA
    43 Lake Forgetful, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 261-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Singing River Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Aug 31, 2018
    I started seeing Dr. Stock recently and I am glad that I did. He changed my medication and now I can think clearly and I don't get as mad with little things anymore. I was always told I was just ADHD but he knew there was something more. I had to go back several times and it was a hassle but worth it to feel better. His staff treats you like family no matter how busy they are, they are always nice.
    Aug 31, 2018
    About Dr. Anthony Stock, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669579124
    Education & Certifications

    • University SD
    • Mayo Clin
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.