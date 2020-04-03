Overview

Dr. Anthony Straceski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Straceski works at SMG New England Cardiology of Lawrence in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.