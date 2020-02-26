Dr. Anthony Tay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Tay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Tay, MD
Dr. Anthony Tay, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lamar, MO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Barton County Hospital, Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Tay works at
Dr. Tay's Office Locations
1
Cox Barton County Memorial Hospital29 NW 1st Ln, Lamar, MO 64759 Directions (417) 681-5284
2
Dallas County Family Medical Center1155 W Parkview St Ste 2K, Bolivar, MO 65613 Directions (417) 328-7000
- 3 2900 Independence Sq, West Plains, MO 65775 Directions (417) 256-1764
4
Branson Clinic - Dr. Charles Mace525 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 301, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 348-8253
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar County Memorial Hospital
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Cox Barton County Hospital
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tay diagnosed me with dermatomyositis which caused lung damage. He has treated me for several years now and was able to stop the damage to my lungs. I have found him to be very daring and considerate. I am glad he took the time to research my symptoms and figure out what was causing my problems since no one else has taken the time to do that. I had been going to doctors for at least five years trying to find out what was causing my problems.
About Dr. Anthony Tay, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1669416046
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tay works at
Dr. Tay has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tay speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tay.
