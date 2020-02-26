Overview of Dr. Anthony Tay, MD

Dr. Anthony Tay, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lamar, MO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Barton County Hospital, Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Tay works at Med One Clinic in Lamar, MO with other offices in Bolivar, MO, West Plains, MO and Branson, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.