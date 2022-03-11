Dr. Anthony Terrasse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrasse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Terrasse, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Terrasse, MD
Dr. Anthony Terrasse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Terrasse's Office Locations
Anthony P Terrasse, MD700 N Westmoreland Rd Ste D, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Terrasse is kind, professional and wonderful. I’ve recently had him remove a mole on my lip and was so uncomfortable. He talked me through the entire procedure and couldn’t be happier I went here for it. I’ve seen him before (about 3 years ago) for a tummy tuck and I couldn’t be happier with that experience too. Highly recommend
About Dr. Anthony Terrasse, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nw Meml Hosp
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Terrasse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrasse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrasse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrasse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.