Dr. Anthony Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Thomas, MD
Dr. Anthony Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Life Span Cancer Institute164 Summit Ave Fl 3, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Thomas. for about 8 years now,and we use the annual visit to keep an eye on my bone Protein numbers. I have the utmost confidence in his care and the friendly care of his staff. Thank you all!
About Dr. Anthony Thomas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1285692947
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
