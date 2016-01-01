Dr. Anthony Tossona, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tossona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Tossona, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Tossona, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Land O Lakes, FL.
Locations
Connerton Dental Care20301 Pleasant Plains Pkwy # 100, Land O Lakes, FL 34637 Directions (813) 723-6762
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Tossona, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1114586237
Education & Certifications
- Millersville University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tossona accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
