Dr. Anthony Trabue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trabue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Trabue, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Trabue, MD
Dr. Anthony Trabue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Trabue works at
Dr. Trabue's Office Locations
-
1
Anthony Trabue M.D.2201 Murphy Ave Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7769
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trabue?
Dr. Trabue is an excellent, caring physician. He goes above and beyond answering questions and not rushing through appointment. He found a tumor on my ovary years ago and took great care of me during and after surgery. I am a nurse and I trust him and his expertise. I have also seen him in surgery and you could not ask for a better, more knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Anthony Trabue, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366494775
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trabue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trabue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trabue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trabue works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Trabue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trabue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trabue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trabue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.