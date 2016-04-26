See All Nephrologists in Palm Bay, FL
Dr. Anthony Tran, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Tran, MD

Dr. Anthony Tran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    450 Malabar Rd Se, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 435-3655
  2. 2
    Surgical Robotics MD P.A.
    109 Silver Palm Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 768-3655
  3. 3
    Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc
    111 E HIBISCUS BLVD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 768-3655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2016
    Dr Tran is easy to talk to and confide in. He talks with me and not down to me. He makes me feel like a partner in my treatment not a victim of the disease. He always makes me feel better when I leave his office than when I came in. I feel very confident in his care and would recommend him to any of my friends or family.
    Suzanne M in Rockledge, FL — Apr 26, 2016
    About Dr. Anthony Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275594897
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

