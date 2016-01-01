Dr. Tridico Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Tridico Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Tridico Jr, MD
Dr. Anthony Tridico Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Tridico Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tridico Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Upstate Psychiatry PA27 MEMORIAL MEDICAL DR, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tridico Jr?
About Dr. Anthony Tridico Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851488852
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tridico Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tridico Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tridico Jr works at
Dr. Tridico Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tridico Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tridico Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tridico Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tridico Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tridico Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.