Dr. Anthony Troitino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troitino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- OK
- Oklahoma City
- Dr. Anthony Troitino, MD
Dr. Anthony Troitino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Troitino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Health Edmond.
Dr. Troitino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City4221 S Western Ave Ste 4005, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 947-3347
-
2
Asthma & Lung Clinic3366 NW Expressway Ste 650, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3347
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Troitino?
Dr. Troitino and Dr. Kahn are the doctors I recommend to anyone with pulmonary issues. Both of them have a manner is kind, attentive, and knowledgeable. They are happy, positive-minded Drs, and I feel confident they hear my concerns and address them. Someone commented they waited a long time - I’ve been going to them for years and have never had that experience.
About Dr. Anthony Troitino, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689966103
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troitino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troitino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troitino works at
Dr. Troitino has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troitino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Troitino speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Troitino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troitino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troitino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troitino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.