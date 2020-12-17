Overview

Dr. Anthony Troitino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Troitino works at INTEGRIS Pulmonology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.