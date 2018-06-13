Dr. Anthony Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Tucker, MD
Dr. Anthony Tucker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat3 Pine Cone Dr Ste 106, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 597-5839Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
Dr Tucker is a phenomenal doctor! He truly cares about each and every one of his patients. He takes pride in his work and it shows. He recently did a tonsillectomy on my daughter and he kept me informed all of the way through the procedure. If any one is in need of a great ENT, Dr Tucker is your man!
About Dr. Anthony Tucker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700048683
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida-Moffitt Cancer Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University of West Georgia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.