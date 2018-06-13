Overview of Dr. Anthony Tucker, MD

Dr. Anthony Tucker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Tucker works at Coastal Ear Nose and Throat in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.