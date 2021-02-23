Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM
Overview of Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM
Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Valenti works at
Dr. Valenti's Office Locations
Table Mountain Foot and Ankle Clinic3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 210, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 422-6043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Treated my wart and planter fasciitis. Great bedside manner and got me in quickly and worked with my schedule.
About Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenti has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.