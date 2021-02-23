Overview of Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM

Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Valenti works at Table Mountain Foot & Ankle in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.