Dr. Vanvreede has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Vanvreede, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Vanvreede, MD is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Munson Medical Center.

Locations
V Dermatology1225 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 486-0230Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
V Dermatology12660 10 Mile Rd, South Lyon, MI 48178 Directions (248) 617-9020Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen multiple doctors and nurse practitioners in my lifetime for skin concerns. None of them were as patient, attentive or as thorough as Dr Vanvreede and his staff were. He caught a skin cancer that my other doctor missed. Dr Vanvreede truly cares about finding a solution and the right one at that. The front desk staff were very helpful also. I will be returning to his office and will also book my husband for a mole check.
About Dr. Anthony Vanvreede, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871851105
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanvreede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanvreede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanvreede. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanvreede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanvreede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanvreede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.