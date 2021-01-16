See All Urologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Anthony Vara, MD

Urology
3.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Vara, MD

Dr. Anthony Vara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Vara works at MFA Northern Virginia Urology in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Vara's Office Locations

    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22033 (703) 698-1856
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 450, Annandale, VA 22003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Absolutely! Great urologist! Very calm and described options to me with care and empathy.
    Tom Broitman — Jan 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Vara, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Vara, MD

    Urology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1093797482
    Education & Certifications

    University of California Irvine
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Vara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Vara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vara accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Vara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Vara has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

