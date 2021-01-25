Overview of Dr. Anthony Vasselli, MD

Dr. Anthony Vasselli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Vasselli works at VASSELLI ANTHONY MD OFFICE in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.