Overview of Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD

Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Vastola works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.