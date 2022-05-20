See All Otolaryngologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (56)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD

Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Vastola works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vastola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights
    300 Cadman Plz W Ste 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 208-4449
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island
    1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Swimmer's Ear
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Swimmer's Ear
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 20, 2022
    Ii was my first time with this doctor. He solved the problem with my ear.
    K. M. — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053325357
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Children's Hospital
    • Manhattan Eet Hospital
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr|Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vastola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vastola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vastola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vastola has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vastola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Vastola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vastola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vastola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vastola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

