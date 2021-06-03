See All Family Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Anthony Vecchiarelli, MD

Family Medicine
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Vecchiarelli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Vecchiarelli works at Pine Ridge Family Medicine in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pine Ridge Family Medicine
    9362 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 550-5180
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Airborne Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Cough
Dermatological Disorders
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypertension
Insomnia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pollen Allergy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Simple Fractures
Skin Diseases
Skin Lesion
Sleep Apnea
Sports Injuries
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    I'm so happy I found Dr Veccherelli. He is wonderful and I'm very happy with his care! In my opinion, he and his office staff are the best in Colorado Springs!
    — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Vecchiarelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508062217
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Vecchiarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vecchiarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vecchiarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vecchiarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vecchiarelli works at Pine Ridge Family Medicine in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Vecchiarelli’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vecchiarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vecchiarelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vecchiarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vecchiarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

