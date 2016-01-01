Dr. Anthony Vettraino Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vettraino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Vettraino Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Vettraino Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 39201 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 743-4430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vettraino Jr?
About Dr. Anthony Vettraino Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598811853
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vettraino Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vettraino Jr accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vettraino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vettraino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vettraino Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vettraino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vettraino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.