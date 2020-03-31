See All Ophthalmologists in Daly City, CA
Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD

Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center

Dr. Villanueva works at Anthony L Villanueva MD Inc in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony L Villanueva MD Inc.
    901 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA 94015 (650) 992-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 31, 2020
    Dr. A. Villanueva is a great professional eye specialist. He explains very well what is going with the problem you are having at the time of your consult/treatment. Very knowledgeable of his specialty, friendly, nice bedside manner, very reassuring and caring, you can see it with the number patients that comes to see him. Office/treatment room is clean and office aide are very professional. He has been our Family doctor for a very long time. I highly recommend Dr. V.
    Pearl F. — Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Spanish and Tagalog
    1750344636
    Albert Einstein Med Center
