Overview of Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD

Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center



Dr. Villanueva works at Anthony L Villanueva MD Inc in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.