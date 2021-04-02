Dr. Vintzileos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Vintzileos works at
Locations
1
Winthrop OB/GYN259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-8657
2
Huntington Medical Group, P.C.180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2218
3
NYU Langone Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 110, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent professional one of a kind
About Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1538234612
Education & Certifications
- University Ct Hlth Ctr
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Athens U Med Sch
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
