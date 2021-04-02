See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Mineola, NY
Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Vintzileos works at NYU Langone Hospital--Long Island in Mineola, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winthrop OB/GYN
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 (516) 663-8657
    Huntington Medical Group, P.C.
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 (631) 425-2218
    NYU Langone Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates - Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 110, Mineola, NY 11501 (516) 663-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum

  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Excellent professional one of a kind
    — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1538234612
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ct Hlth Ctr
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • Athens U Med Sch
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vintzileos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vintzileos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vintzileos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vintzileos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vintzileos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vintzileos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

