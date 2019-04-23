See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Anthony Viol, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Chesapeake, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Viol, MD

Dr. Anthony Viol, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. 

Dr. Viol works at Crmg Primary Care in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crmg Primary Care
    112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 651-1247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Viol, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770757510
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Viol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viol has seen patients for Wound Repair and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Viol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

