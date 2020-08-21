Dr. Anthony Viti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Viti, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Viti, MD
Dr. Anthony Viti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Viti works at
Dr. Viti's Office Locations
Eye Center of the Shenandoah Valley1870 Amherst St Ste 3B, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 723-6824
Winchester Eye Surgery Center LLC525 Amherst St Ste 102, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-5535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr Viti for 5 years. Most recently, he removed a cataract from my right eye and replaced the lens. As a high risk patient, I was quite anxious about the surgery. The procedure went very well, and my vision in that eye is now 20-20. I highly recommend Dr Viti and his staff!
About Dr. Anthony Viti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1679676753
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viti works at
Dr. Viti has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Contusion of the Eyeball, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viti speaks Italian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Viti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.