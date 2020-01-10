Overview of Dr. Anthony Ware, MD

Dr. Anthony Ware, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Ware works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.