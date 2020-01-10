Dr. Anthony Ware, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ware, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Ware, MD
Dr. Anthony Ware, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Ware works at
Dr. Ware's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center1715 37th Pl Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 778-0600
-
2
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center13000 US Highway 1 Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-5881
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ware?
Staff very courteous and friendly ... even though busy. Doctor was pleasant and very open to discussion. Reviewed X-Rays, in understandable terms; summarized results, and asked for questions!
About Dr. Anthony Ware, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073516290
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Shands Jacksonville Med Center|University Of Fl College Of Med
- University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware works at
Dr. Ware has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ware on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.