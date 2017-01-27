Overview of Dr. Anthony Wehbe, DO

Dr. Anthony Wehbe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarksboro, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Wehbe works at Anthony Wehbe, DO in Clarksboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.