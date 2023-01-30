Dr. Anthony Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Weiss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
1
Barry W. Jaffin MD PC620 Columbus Ave Ste 2, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 721-2600Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
2
Carnegie Hill Endoscopy LLC1516 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 721-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss is most caring and most thorough.
About Dr. Anthony Weiss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Dr. Weiss works at
