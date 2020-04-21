Overview

Dr. Anthony Whitney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Whitney works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.