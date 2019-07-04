Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD
Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
AW Plastic Surgery500 Market St Unit 1B, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 294-4526Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson is professional, compassionate and patient. With an eye for balance and perfection he was able to perform corrective work that I was unaware previous providers were causing. After working with Dr. Wilson I will never let anyone else touch my face again. Thank you Dr. Wilson and staff.
About Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Harvard
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
