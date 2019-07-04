See All Plastic Surgeons in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Map Pin Small Portsmouth, NH
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD

Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at AW Plastic Surgery in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AW Plastic Surgery
    500 Market St Unit 1B, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 294-4526
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659699908
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    • Harvard
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at AW Plastic Surgery in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

