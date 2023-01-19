Dr. Anthony Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Wong, MD
Dr. Anthony Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with University California Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Hoag Medical Group4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He answered my questions on chart, quickly with good advise. When needed, he was quick to apply referral to see specialist.
About Dr. Anthony Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104808443
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- U Calif Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods.