Overview

Dr. Anthony Wydan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ambler, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Wydan works at Horsham Family Practice in Ambler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.