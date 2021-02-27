Overview

Dr. Anthony Yang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.