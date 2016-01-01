See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Anthony Yuen, MD

Pediatrics
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Yuen, MD

Dr. Anthony Yuen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Yuen works at Weill Cornell Psychiatry Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yuen's Office Locations

    Pediatrics at NYP Lower Manhattan
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038 (212) 312-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Fever
Nausea
About Dr. Anthony Yuen, MD

Specialties
  Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1720496607
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  Clinical Pathology and Pediatrics
