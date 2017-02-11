Overview

Dr. Anthony Yug, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Yug works at Dermatologic Surgery Associates in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.