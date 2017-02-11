See All Dermatologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Anthony Yug, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Yug, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Yug works at Dermatologic Surgery Associates in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologic Surgery Associates
    7306 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 325-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 11, 2017
    Removed basal cell cancer spot on my nose. The cutout was roughly 1/4" dia by 1/8" deep cone. He was able to stitch it closed, it healed without any noticeable scarring or depression. I had been going to an Aurora dermatologist, Dr. Yug is easier to get an appointment with. His office exam room is bare bones/spartan.
    Cudahy, WI — Feb 11, 2017
    Cudahy, WI — Feb 11, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Yug, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Yug, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811040926
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Yug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yug has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yug accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yug works at Dermatologic Surgery Associates in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Yug’s profile.

    Dr. Yug has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yug. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yug.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

