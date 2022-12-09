See All Plastic Surgeons in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Anthony Zacharek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Saginaw, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Zacharek, MD

Dr. Anthony Zacharek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their fellowship with Esthetique Internationale

Dr. Zacharek works at Covenant Plastic Surgery in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zacharek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas H. Beird M.d. PC
    800 Cooper Ave Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I needed to see a hand specialist recently and I made an appointment with Dr.Zacharek because he performed a surgery on my fiance a few years back and was so informative with a great bedside manner. I was very pleased with my results and will definitely be going back. His staff was wonderful as well.
    Julie M — Dec 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Zacharek, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Zacharek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528063724
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Esthetique Internationale
    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
