Dr. Anthony Zacharek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their fellowship with Esthetique Internationale
Thomas H. Beird M.d. PC800 Cooper Ave Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
I needed to see a hand specialist recently and I made an appointment with Dr.Zacharek because he performed a surgery on my fiance a few years back and was so informative with a great bedside manner. I was very pleased with my results and will definitely be going back. His staff was wonderful as well.
About Dr. Anthony Zacharek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Esthetique Internationale
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
