Dr. Anthony Zaldonis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Zaldonis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Windsor, CT.
Dr. Zaldonis works at
Locations
Saint Francis Gi Endoscopy LLC360 Bloomfield Ave Ste 204, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 683-9991
Prime Health Care PC44 Dale Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-8830Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Prime Health Care PC350 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 102, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 674-8830
Prime Health Care PC950 Sullivan Ave Ste 1, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 674-8830
Prime Healthcare PC1007 Farmington Ave Ste 9, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 674-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaldonis was referred to me by my prior gastroenterologists since I required ablation with my standing endoscopy and our surgery center could not support it. I have been seeing Dr. Zaldonis for almost 2 years on a regular basis.
About Dr. Anthony Zaldonis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144207853
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zaldonis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaldonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zaldonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zaldonis has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Gastritis.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaldonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaldonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaldonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.