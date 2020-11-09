Dr. Anthony Zamboni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamboni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Zamboni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Zamboni, MD
Dr. Anthony Zamboni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Zamboni works at
Dr. Zamboni's Office Locations
Nevada ENT & Hearing Associates9770 S MCCARRAN BLVD, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 322-4589Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 977 S Mccarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 322-4589
Silver State ENT501 Hammill Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 571-1275
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Zamboni for a decade for treatment of MD. He has been awesome and I can say he has saved my life! I wouldn't dream of seeing another doctor for MD!! His staff is also wonderful! Especially Diana and April!!
About Dr. Anthony Zamboni, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1801999222
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- U Pitts
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
