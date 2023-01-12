Overview of Dr. Anthony Zerangue, MD

Dr. Anthony Zerangue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Zerangue works at Zerangue Inernal Medicine, LLC, Hammond, LA in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.