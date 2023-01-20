Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argyriou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD
Overview of Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD
Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Argyriou's Office Locations
South Shore Neurologic Associates PC77 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-1910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen over 24 times, she is caring, professional, listens and on time. I rank her 5 stars.
About Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Argyriou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Argyriou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Argyriou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Argyriou works at
Dr. Argyriou has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argyriou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Argyriou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argyriou.
