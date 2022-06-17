Overview of Dr. Antioan Kardous, MD

Dr. Antioan Kardous, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Kardous works at Kardous Primary Care in Cranston, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.