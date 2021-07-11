Dr. Barreveld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antje Barreveld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antje Barreveld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Barreveld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Anesthesia Assoc2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6298
-
2
Newton-Wellesley Pain Management159 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459 Directions (617) 243-6142
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barreveld?
Dr. Barreveld is the first doctor to listen to my pain history and make a diagnosis. She offered me a well rounded protocol that included injections, physical therapy as well as psychological therapy to understand what chronic pain is all about. She has reduced my pain dramatically from the first appointments and I continue to make further improvements each month. For the first time, I feel like someone cares about my situation and is willing to take the time to help me recover from years of suffering. I cannot thank you and your staff enough.
About Dr. Antje Barreveld, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073789079
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barreveld works at
Dr. Barreveld has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Chronic Pelvic Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barreveld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barreveld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barreveld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barreveld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barreveld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.