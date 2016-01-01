Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anto Fritz, MD
Overview of Dr. Anto Fritz, MD
Dr. Anto Fritz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz's Office Locations
-
1
Healthpointe1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 635-2642
-
2
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 264-2500
-
3
Healthpointe5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 920-8394
-
4
Foothill Regional Medical Center14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 619-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
About Dr. Anto Fritz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841528718
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.