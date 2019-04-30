Dr. Vincetic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anto Vincetic, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anto Vincetic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Anto Vincetic Dpm PC3626 E Tremont Ave Ste 102, Bronx, NY 10465 Directions (718) 409-0400
149th Podiatry Services Pllc421 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (718) 401-3668
I have been coming to Dr. Vincetic for a couple of years. He has made my feet feel brand new every visit. Dr. Vincetic is amazing, friendly, courteous and has a great sense of humor while he does his work. He is so caring that I have referred him to any one that even mentions there feet. Him and his great staff make you feel right at home. I am definitely a satisfied patient.
Dr. Vincetic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincetic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincetic works at
Dr. Vincetic has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vincetic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincetic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincetic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincetic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincetic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.