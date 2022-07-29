Dr. Antoaneta Balabanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balabanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoaneta Balabanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Rush University Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 885, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’m very happy with her as a doctor. I think she is very good at the science and art of medicine. I find her understanding of woman issues. She is a supportive doctor of careers and family life. She has maintained my seizures and kept them under control. I like that she is willing to experiment herself with diet to understand how diets affect patients.
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Center Chicago Il
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit Michigan
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit Michigan
- MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT
- Epilepsy
Dr. Balabanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balabanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balabanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balabanov has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balabanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balabanov speaks Bulgarian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Balabanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balabanov.
