Overview of Dr. Antoaneta Ilieva, MD

Dr. Antoaneta Ilieva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and UH Geauga Medical Center.



Dr. Ilieva works at Cleveland Clinic Family Health Clinic in Willoughby Hills, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.