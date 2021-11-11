See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mueller works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA, Rolling Hills Estates, CA and Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach OB/GYN Office
    3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 700, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 634-8812
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lakewood OB/GYN Office
    3650 South St Ste 403, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 634-8812
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Rolling Hills OB/GYN Office
    550 Deep Valley Dr, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 634-8812
    Monday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Complete Women Care
    1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 230, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Papilloma Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Duct Ectasia Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonococcal Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Gonococcal Urethritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intrapartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phyllodes Tumor Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?

    Nov 11, 2021
    Excellent, she is the best doctor in the world. I live in Downey and when she was permanently moved to Manhattan beach, I didn’t mind driving all the way there because she is caring, understanding, compassionate and knowledgeable. Btw, I been a patient of hers for 5 years, I 100% recommend.
    Adriana — Nov 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mueller to family and friends

    Dr. Mueller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mueller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD.

    About Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629289665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Salem College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.