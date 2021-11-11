Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- CA
- Long Beach
- Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD
Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mueller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Beach OB/GYN Office3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 700, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 634-8812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lakewood OB/GYN Office3650 South St Ste 403, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-8812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Rolling Hills OB/GYN Office550 Deep Valley Dr, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Directions (562) 634-8812Monday1:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:30pmFriday1:30pm - 5:00pm
-
4
Complete Women Care1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 230, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Menstruation
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Bartholin's Cyst
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Papilloma
- View other providers who treat Bladder Tumor
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dermoid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
- View other providers who treat Duct Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Dysmenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Cancer
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Disorders
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Hyperplasia
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis of Colon
- View other providers who treat Endometritis
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Fecal Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Female Genital Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Female Pelvic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Fibroadenoma
- View other providers who treat Fibrocystic Breast Disease
- View other providers who treat Fissures
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonococcal Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Gonococcal Urethritis
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperplasia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intrapartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Leakage of Urine
- View other providers who treat Leiomyoma
- View other providers who treat Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Cramps
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Multiple Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nipple Conditions
- View other providers who treat Nipple Discharge
- View other providers who treat Nipple Fissure
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Epithelial Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Floor Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Phyllodes Tumor
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polyps
- View other providers who treat Post-Menopausal Problems
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Prenatal Care and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Prolapsed Bladder
- View other providers who treat Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
- View other providers who treat Routine Gynecological Care
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexual Pain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Stage 4 Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Toxic Shock Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Retention
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Urgency
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Candidiasis
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Discharge
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Dryness
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Pain
- View other providers who treat Vomiting
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
Excellent, she is the best doctor in the world. I live in Downey and when she was permanently moved to Manhattan beach, I didn’t mind driving all the way there because she is caring, understanding, compassionate and knowledgeable. Btw, I been a patient of hers for 5 years, I 100% recommend.
About Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
- 1629289665
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Salem College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mueller speaks Italian, Romanian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.