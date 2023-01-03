See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Antoine Adam, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (201)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Antoine Adam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Arizona

Dr. Adam works at Klein-Kraepelin Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Antoine Adam, MD
    67 E 78th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 794-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
  • Saint Joseph's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 201 ratings
    Patient Ratings (201)
    5 Star
    (182)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 03, 2023
    Dr. Adam is the best! He and his team provide excellent support. Thank you for everything you do!
    Gerard — Jan 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antoine Adam, MD
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Antoine Adam, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1700032794
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • New York Medical College
    • Drexel University Coll Med
    • New York University
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoine Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adam works at Klein-Kraepelin Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Adam’s profile.

    Dr. Adam speaks French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

    201 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

