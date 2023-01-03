Dr. Antoine Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Adam, MD
Overview
Dr. Antoine Adam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Arizona
Dr. Adam works at
Locations
-
1
Antoine Adam, MD67 E 78th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 794-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adam is the best! He and his team provide excellent support. Thank you for everything you do!
About Dr. Antoine Adam, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1700032794
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- New York Medical College
- Drexel University Coll Med
- New York University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adam speaks French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.