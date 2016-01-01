Overview of Dr. Antoine Chaanine, MD

Dr. Antoine Chaanine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Chaanine works at Tulane Cardiology Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.