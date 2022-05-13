Dr. Antoine El-Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine El-Hayek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Advanced Womens Care Inc.1111 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 965-0909
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
J. Cletus Paumier MD Inc.2376 Southeast Blvd, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 965-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. El-Hayek has been my OB/GYN for 23 years. He is very knowledgeable, thorough and personable. The office offers mammograms on site, which is very convenient. I highly recommend Dr. El-Hayek!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. El-Hayek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Hayek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Hayek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Hayek has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Hayek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Hayek speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Hayek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Hayek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Hayek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Hayek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.