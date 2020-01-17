Overview

Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Elhajjar works at Desert Sleep Institute in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.