Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD
Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Desert Sleep Institute46100 WASHINGTON ST, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 340-0528
Antoine elhajjar,MD.41990 Cook St Ste A101, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 340-0528
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I had my first visit today and found the doctor to be a nice, professional and caring man. I was treated with respect and I will go back to him. The office staff was very kind and interested in my case. I would gladly recommend his office to anyone who needs professional care for essential tremors. I am proactive in my physical and mental health and Dr. Elhajjar was receptive and answered all my questions and we discussed my treatment. I like working with my doctor instead of just being told what to do. This doctor is really quite refreshing.
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- UCLA
- Kaiser Sunset
- Kaiser Permanente/UCLA
- St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med
- St Joseph's Medical Center
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Elhajjar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elhajjar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elhajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elhajjar speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhajjar.
