Dr. Antoine Fahd, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (201)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Antoine Fahd, MD

Dr. Antoine Fahd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center

Dr. Fahd works at NVISION Eye Centers - Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahd's Office Locations

    Clarity Eye
    19671 Beach Blvd Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 842-0651
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Floaters
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 201 ratings
    Patient Ratings (201)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Antoine Fahd, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Japanese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033174040
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoine Fahd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahd works at NVISION Eye Centers - Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fahd’s profile.

    Dr. Fahd has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fahd speaks Arabic, Japanese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.

    201 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

