Dr. Antoine Fahd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Antoine Fahd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Clarity Eye19671 Beach Blvd Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 842-0651Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic, Japanese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
- 1033174040
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fahd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahd has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahd speaks Arabic, Japanese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.